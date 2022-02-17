Tom Daley gets a hero's welcome during epic cycle through East Devon

Olympic hero Tom Daley waves to supporters as he made his way through Newton Poppleford on Wednesday evening - Credit: Paul Jones

Crowds turned out in their droves to wish Olympic hero Tom Daley well as he made his way through East Devon as part of a mammoth charity cycle.

A gold medallist at Tokyo 2020, Tom was in East Devon as part of a gruelling four-day endurance challenge to raise money for Comic Relief.

The diving champion was rowing, cycling, swimming and running from London to his hometown of Plymouth, passing through places that have been significant in his life.

He set off from the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, where he won his first Olympic medal in 2012, on Monday (February 14) and was due to arrive in Plymouth on Thursday.

And on Wednesday, he took in East Devon as he cycled the 130 miles from Southampton to Bovey Castle on Dartmoor, where he married his husband in 2017.

He made his was along the A35, passing Bridport and Charmouth towards Axminster, before joining the A358 past Musbury and then the A3052 to Exeter.

The 27-year-old reached Sidford at around 5pm, stopping at the Blue Ball Inn, before getting back in the saddle and continuing into the darkness, to Dartmoor.

Tom Daley on the road in Devon - Credit: James Brown Photography

In Newton Poppleford, dozens of villagers lined the streets to wish him well as he passed through.

Initially due to arrive at just after 4pm, residents keen to wish him well stayed cheerful and excited until he finally passed at around 6pm.

The cycle was part of Tom’s Hell of a Homecoming expedition, which began on Monday with a six-mile row to the Tower of London, followed by a 60-mile cycle to the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, Team GB Rowing’s training ground.

On Tuesday, the challenge was to swim 1,000 metres in the lake and then cycle the 63 miles to Southampton.

Wednesday saw him complete the 130-mile cycle and on Thursday he was due to finish with a 30-mile run from Bovey Castle to his home town of Plymouth.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, he said: "I was welcomed into Devon with lots of people which has been really fun.

"I am honestly, exhausted, I don't think my body has ever felt this kind of pain, I've never had to do this kind of endurance before."

But despite the bad weather making the cycle difficult, Tom said the people who had turned out had spurred him on.

"The support coming out has been absolutely amazing, people lining the streets and waving and cheering, that really does push me forward.

"Whatever anyone can donate through comicrelief.com/tom would just make a world of difference."

Tom Daley smiles as he makes his way through Devon - Credit: James Brown Photography



