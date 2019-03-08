Advanced search

Sidmouth Cubs receive top scouting award

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 July 2019

Members of 1st Sid Vale cub packs with their awards, including the prestigious Silver Chief Scout award. Picture: Nancy Craven

Hardworking Sidmouth cubs have received one of scouting's top achievements.

Leaders at 1st Sid Vale Scout Group cub pack are celebrating four youngsters from the Monday and Thursday groups who have achieved the silver chief scout award - the highest they can achieve at their age.

To earn the award, the youngsters had to earn all seven cub challenge badges.

Monday cub leader Grahame Womersley also received good news when he learned he had achieved a first-class degree in teaching.

The dad of four started a maths degree many years ago but was unable to complete it at the time.

The leader returned to his studies as a mature student, combining it with his work as a teaching assistant.

Nancy Craven, from the scout group, said: "Cubs are awarded their Silver Chief Scout Award if they gain all seven cub challenge badges which they work on over two years. Not all cubs gain the award - so it's a special achievement that we like to celebrate.

"Grahame is a dad of four, works really hard, is an amazing cub leader and has gained a first class degree - truly inspirational."

