Sidmouth Slimming World members dazzle to win diamond award

Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

'Inspirational' slimmers have been awarded for setting a 'dazzling' example by losing 12 stone in weight.

Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

Rita Smith, Sue Woodward, Beverley Wilkins-Wall, Alison Atkin and Gill Turbitt have been crowned Sidmouth Slimming World group diamond member of the year.

The women attend one of the five groups run by consultants Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig and were nominated by their fellow members.

The diamond award recognises the most inspirational member who has lost weight and maintained their target for a year.

Beverly, who won the award last year, said: "With Slimming World the support that I needed was there right from day one, both from my consultant and the other members in the group.

Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

"I picked up new ideas and recipes every week - I still do now, in fact - and I started to really believe that I could do it.

"And I did, because over two years later I'm still at my target weight."

Sue added she had become more adventurous in the kitchen and could pass on healthy habits to friends and family.

Rita said: "Like most people, I'd tried to lose weight countless times, yet nothing ever really seemed to stick. Slimming World was completely different because it was just so simple. I could still enjoy hearty, home-cooked meals with my family while losing weight, which seemed like a miracle at the time.

Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

"Previous weight-loss attempts left me feeling hungry - nowadays I probably eat more than ever. Slimming World isn't a diet, it's a way of life."

Gill received praised for maintaining her target weight for five years since reaching it in 2014.

Fellow winner Alison said: "I've made so many friends that I can't imagine not going to the group each week.

"Everyone inspired and supported me to achieve my target and now it's my turn to do the same for other people, to show the same kindness, warmth and compassion that I was shown. Coming to group each week has kept me focused on my goal."

Picture: Sidmouth Slimming World

Consultants Harriet Steptoe and Lisa Craig said they were proud of their members for maintaining their goals for the long term.

For more information contact Harriet on 07828 299391 or Lisa on 07974 802627 about joining.