Top 10 East Devon readers' shots on iwitness24

Top ten readers' pictures shared with iwitness24. Picture: Tony Velterop - Dark clouds over Sidmouth Picture: Tony Velterop

We've picked a selection of our 10 favourite images shared via our photography website - iwitness24.

Branscombe visit while touring Devon ahead of moving down to the region. Picture: Julie Robertson Branscombe visit while touring Devon ahead of moving down to the region. Picture: Julie Robertson

We've been wowed by the fantastic photos of East Devon that our readers have been sending us via our photography website - iwitness24.

Take a look at our gallery of our top 10 favourite shots that we've picked this month. If you would like to get involved and start to see your photos appearing in the Sidmouth Herald, Midweek Herald and Exmouth Journal, (online and possibly in print) then go to www.iwitness24.co.uk and upload your photos to the East Devon region.

A splash of colour at Bystock reservoir. Picture: Gill Barrett A splash of colour at Bystock reservoir. Picture: Gill Barrett

An afternoon's stroll around Blackbury Camp, admiring the beautiful bluebells. Picture: Holly McCrae An afternoon's stroll around Blackbury Camp, admiring the beautiful bluebells. Picture: Holly McCrae

Shute Barton in Axminster. Picture: Samsul Mehedi Shute Barton in Axminster. Picture: Samsul Mehedi

Dark clouds coming in over Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop Dark clouds coming in over Sidmouth. Picture: Tony Velterop

Some of the team from Exmouth Beach Rescue keeping us safe on Exmouth Beach. Picture: Hieth George Some of the team from Exmouth Beach Rescue keeping us safe on Exmouth Beach. Picture: Hieth George

Taken on a cloudy evening on the coast path from Orcombe Point to Sandy Bay. The light of the setting sun created remarkable colours in the clouds. My biggest challenge taking this picture was...the cows. I had to move and wait and move again in order to gain a clear path for my framing because of the curious cows staring at my camera and tripod. Though I was afraid the light would disappear and I would lose the opportunity, I was able to take a frame. Picture: Florin Orasanu Taken on a cloudy evening on the coast path from Orcombe Point to Sandy Bay. The light of the setting sun created remarkable colours in the clouds. My biggest challenge taking this picture was...the cows. I had to move and wait and move again in order to gain a clear path for my framing because of the curious cows staring at my camera and tripod. Though I was afraid the light would disappear and I would lose the opportunity, I was able to take a frame. Picture: Florin Orasanu

Down on the beach! Picture: Jay Cross Down on the beach! Picture: Jay Cross

This was taken from the Exmouth Observation wheel on Father's Day, while I was up on the wheel. Picture: Luke Eveleigh This was taken from the Exmouth Observation wheel on Father's Day, while I was up on the wheel. Picture: Luke Eveleigh