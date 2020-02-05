Advanced search

Top Trumps trail at The Donkey Sanctuary

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 February 2020

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth has plenty planned for this half term. Picture: Stuart Key

The Donkey Sanctuary in Sidmouth has plenty planned for this half term. Picture: Stuart Key

Find out which donkey has the loudest bray, the longest ears, or who is the most playful, at The Donkey Sanctuary this February half term.

Follow the Adoption Donkey Top Trumps Trail to find the giant Top Trumps cards located around the sanctuary and reveal which adoption donkey comes out on top in each round.

Each adoption donkey has been scored against nine different donkey stats with the aim of the game to find out who trumps who in each head-to-head round.

The family activity is the perfect way to explore the sanctuary, combining fun, exercise and brainpower.

Each trail costs £3.50 and includes a prize and certificate on completion. There will be tours and talks, scenic walks, engaging exhibits, award-winning gardens and, of course, hundreds of adorable donkeys to meet at the charity's Sidmouth headquarters this half term.

Visit thedonkeysanctuary.org.uk for more information.

