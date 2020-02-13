Advanced search

Be prepared for flash flooding as Storm Dennis moves in

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 February 2020

Sidmouth residents at risk of flash flooding are being advised to pick up some sandbags, which are provided by the town council.

Storm Dennis has triggered a Met Office yellow weather warning for wind and heavy rain, coming into force at 10am on Saturday and in place throughout the weekend.

Sidmouth Town Council said flood advice is to be prepared and not wait until it is too late.

The empty sandbags, for people to fill themselves, are available from the town council offices from 9am until 1pm Monday to Friday.

During the weekend they can be collected from the yard of the council building in Woolcombe Lane.

Weather information, weather warnings, river levels and flood warnings for the Sidmouth area can be viewed here. http://visitsidmouth.co.uk/weather/index.htm

Further information on flooding and flood prevention can be obtained from the East Devon District Council website:

