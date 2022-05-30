Town council awards grant to jewellery group Magpies

A group of ladies who repair and sell jewellery to raise money for Hospiscare have received a funding boost from Ottery Town Council.

The Otter Vale Friends of Hospiscare’s Magpies have been awarded a grant of £210 to buy a gazebo, which will help them in their fundraising.

The group invite donations of unwanted jewellery, and then give up their free time to clean, mend and upcycle it into new items. They sell their creations at local events supporting Hospiscare, and have so far raised around £22,000.

The cheque from Ottery Town Council was presented to Hospiscare’s area fundraiser Toni Hiscocks by councillors Dean Stewart, deputy mayor Stewart Lucas and mayor Vicky Johns.

Toni said: “Thanks to all those who continue to support the ladies, and special thanks to Ottery Town Council for their generous donation.”

She added that the Magpies’ fundraising over the years has been ‘a fantastic achievement’.