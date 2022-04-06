Town council chair to step down in May

The chairman of Sidmouth Town Council is stepping down after three years, and says he has ‘thoroughly enjoyed’ his time as leader.

Ian Barlow is the first town council chair for decades to spend more than two years in the role.

The current vice-chair Cllr Chris Lockyear is expected to be voted in as his replacement when he leaves the post in May.

Asked about his proudest achievements as chair, Cllr Barlow said: “The way the council has worked with other bodies, so it’s not ‘us and them’, whether that’s the Chamber of Commerce, Sid Valley HELP, we’ve worked with them to improve the town.

“My view was, right from the start, that we are there to enable people with passion to deliver things that we as a council could not deliver on our own, and vice versa.”

He particularly singled out the work done with the Sid Valley Wellbeing and Health Action Team (WHAT), set up in 2019 in response to the mental health crisis affecting many young people in the area. The problems escalated during the pandemic, and WHAT worked with local schools to support children and teenagers, and improve access to early help services.

But he said all the town council’s achievements are down to the other councillors, who have ‘made things happen’.

“They have led areas of the council and pushed it forward. They make me look good because I’m technically the leader of the council – but it’s because of their abilities and their work.”

Cllr Barlow, who has been a member of the town council for 11 years, added that he had always been careful with taxpayers’ money and wanted to make sure ‘not a penny’ was wasted.

“Sidmouth is probably the most efficient town council money-wise in East Devon. The money we get actually goes to the people, rather than being wasted on overheads.”

He said although he had enjoyed leading the council, this is the right time for him to step down.

“It will be a new chapter and I’ll see what I’m going to do now.

“I might actually have some time off because I haven’t had a proper holiday for two years, I always like to be there, I always like to know what’s going on with everything.”