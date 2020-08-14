‘Superb’ new Visit Sidmouth website promotes the town to visitors

A revamped website promoting Sidmouth to visitors has been welcomed by the town council.

The site, a key part of the council’s project to promote the town, features five new films showcasing Sidmouth and its surroundings, with the message that it is a place to ‘relax, recharge and revive’.

Visitors to the site can see live webcam streams of Jacob’s Ladder beach, the Esplanade and Port Royal.

They can also book accommodation through the site.

Cllr Louise Cole, who chairs the tourism and economy committee, gave a short presentation about the website at the town council’s meeting on Monday, August 10.

She told councillors the site had been viewed more than 24,000 times during the first weekend of August.

Cllr Marianne Rixson described the new-look website as ‘absolutely superb’.

She said: “I think it’s achieving our objective, and as a former marketeer myself I think this is really quite stunning.”

The website will be launched publicly on Monday, September 7, but is already live online and is also in a prominent position on the main Visit Devon site.