Town councillor’s resignation creates vacancy in Salcome Regis ward

PUBLISHED: 09:00 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 12 August 2020

Former Salcombe Regis councillor David Barratt. Ref shs 3726-09-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Former Salcombe Regis councillor David Barratt. Ref shs 3726-09-15TI. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth town councillor David Barratt has resigned for personal reasons.

The chair of Sidmouth Town Council, Cllr Ian Barlow, said: “As fellow ward member for Salcombe Regis, David worked hard for his electors and would always try and help where he could whether that was at town or district level. He will very much be missed”.

His departure creates a vacancy in the Salcombe Regis ward, and local voters have the chance to request an election to replace him.

Any 10 electors for the electoral area may give written notice asking for an election. Requests must be signed and sent to the Returning Officer at East Devon District Council, Blackdown House, Border Road, Heathpark Industrial Estate, Honiton, EX14 1EJ. If sent via email, they should include a scan of the elector’s signature and be sent to electoralservices@eastdevon.gov.uk by midnight on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

