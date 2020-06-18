Outgoing town councillor Louise Thompson ‘proud’ of her work for Sidmouth

Fomer Sidmouth town councillor Louise Thompson. Picture: Simon Tutty Archant

Louise Thompson grew up in Sidmouth, and returned home to live there a few years ago, quickly becoming a key figure in the community and being elected to represent the east ward on the town council 12 months ago.

Speaking to the Herald, she said: “I am truly passionate about the community here, and with a strong background in media, business and communications, I felt I could offer support and fresh thinking to particularly the commercial heart of the town.

“A thriving economy and high street is so important for residents and tourists alike.

“I co-founded The Lighthouse CIC in 2019 – the shared workhub for the self-employed in the Sid Valley – and so volunteering further with the council was an extension of that.

“I’m really proud of the initiatives that I had a significant hand in making happen, especially the new Visit Sidmouth brand, the up-levelled town guide, the fast release Covid-19 community support leaflet, the new Visit Sidmouth web strategy, and the Instagrammable Deckchair we brought to fruition in the last 12 months.”

Speaking of Sidmouth’s future, Louise said she hoped the town’s high street quickly regained its feet post Covid-19 and that the beach management plan was rolled out in a timely fashion, in a way that was visually attractive and protected the town for generations to come.

When asked if there was any advice she’d like to give to an incoming councillor, she said: “Make sure you have significant free time and energy to volunteer your time in this way, as it will be more than you anticipate.

“East ward is a wonderful ward and deserves great representation. You can make a real difference to your town, get involved and good luck.”

Louise also wanted to express her thanks for everyone she got to work with, especially councillors Ian Barlow, Louise Cole, Dee Hounsom and town clerk Christopher Holland for their incredible energy and commitment to the tourism and economy committee.

She also thanked Sidmouth-based Voyage Marketing for their ‘amazing’ work creating the new Visit Sidmouth brand, and the Chamber of Commerce for its support.