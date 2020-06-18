Advanced search

Outgoing town councillor Louise Thompson ‘proud’ of her work for Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 07:23 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:23 18 June 2020

Fomer Sidmouth town councillor Louise Thompson. Picture: Simon Tutty

Fomer Sidmouth town councillor Louise Thompson. Picture: Simon Tutty

Archant

Louise Thompson grew up in Sidmouth, and returned home to live there a few years ago, quickly becoming a key figure in the community and being elected to represent the east ward on the town council 12 months ago.

Speaking to the Herald, she said: “I am truly passionate about the community here, and with a strong background in media, business and communications, I felt I could offer support and fresh thinking to particularly the commercial heart of the town.

“A thriving economy and high street is so important for residents and tourists alike.

“I co-founded The Lighthouse CIC in 2019 – the shared workhub for the self-employed in the Sid Valley – and so volunteering further with the council was an extension of that.

“I’m really proud of the initiatives that I had a significant hand in making happen, especially the new Visit Sidmouth brand, the up-levelled town guide, the fast release Covid-19 community support leaflet, the new Visit Sidmouth web strategy, and the Instagrammable Deckchair we brought to fruition in the last 12 months.”

Speaking of Sidmouth’s future, Louise said she hoped the town’s high street quickly regained its feet post Covid-19 and that the beach management plan was rolled out in a timely fashion, in a way that was visually attractive and protected the town for generations to come.

When asked if there was any advice she’d like to give to an incoming councillor, she said: “Make sure you have significant free time and energy to volunteer your time in this way, as it will be more than you anticipate.

“East ward is a wonderful ward and deserves great representation. You can make a real difference to your town, get involved and good luck.”

Louise also wanted to express her thanks for everyone she got to work with, especially councillors Ian Barlow, Louise Cole, Dee Hounsom and town clerk Christopher Holland for their incredible energy and commitment to the tourism and economy committee.

She also thanked Sidmouth-based Voyage Marketing for their ‘amazing’ work creating the new Visit Sidmouth brand, and the Chamber of Commerce for its support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Number of Covid-19 related deaths fall in Devon and Cornwall

COVID-19 death rates remain low in Devon and Cornwall. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two Sidmouth town councillors step down

Sidmouth Town Council office. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 1290-21-11AW

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Devon’s Covid death rate is far lower than the thousands expected

Devon had been expecting as many as 6,000 Covid-19 deaths but has seen 336 so far. Picture: Getty/Google

Number of Covid-19 related deaths fall in Devon and Cornwall

COVID-19 death rates remain low in Devon and Cornwall. Picture: PA Wire/Ben Birchall

Sidmouth shopkeepers glad to be open again, but ‘need the visitor trade back’

Carl East, manager of Winstone's independent bookshop. Picture: Maria McCarthy

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Motor Racing - looking back to a succesfull 2019 Le Mans 24 meeting for Harry Tincknell

Harry Tincknell and team mates at the conclusion of the 2019 Le Mans 24 Hour race. Picture HARRY TINCKNELL

Outgoing town councillor Louise Thompson ‘proud’ of her work for Sidmouth

Fomer Sidmouth town councillor Louise Thompson. Picture: Simon Tutty

Sidmouth will only be partially pedestrianised for three months

Parts of Sidmouth will be pedestrianised for three months

Five Somerset players in England 30-man training squad ahead of the Test matches against West Indies

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Upper Crust Bakery success for Bradley Hayman

Golf club and ball
Drive 24