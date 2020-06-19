Advanced search

Town readies for lockdown lift, chamber of commerce hears

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 June 2020

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce is organising the Sid Valley Business Awards 2018

Archant

Sidmouth Chamber of Commerce organised another well-attended Zoom Breakfast, with a full agenda, as the town begins to emerge from lockdown.

Town council chairman Ian Barlow answered a number of questions regarding the temporary traffic management arrangements that will apply in the town centre, and made some suggestions as to how businesses could manage the hygiene issues to help deal with the coronavirus.

Cllr Barlow stressed the importance of getting shops open and offering a good welcome.

Jody Harding, representing the environmental health team at East Devon District Council , also gave a presentation on what steps businesses will need to take to meet the Government’s safety requirements.

He placed particular emphasis upon the preparation of a risk assessment, a rigorous cleaning schedule, the provision of hand sanitisers and the organisation of social distancing within and outside retail premises.

Colin Trussell also provided an update on the future plans for the Folk Festival, including proposals for crowd-funding and a ‘virtual’ event.

