Toy company staff get a taste of volunteering for food bank

The Tomy staff who helped at the Sid Valley Food Bank for a day - Credit: Sid Valley Food Bank

A group of ‘lovely’ volunteers came to the aid of Sid Valley Food Bank in mid-February.

Five employees from the Tomy games and toys company in Exeter were given a day off work on Monday, February 14 to help the team in Sidmouth.

Chris Chapman from the food bank said: “They helped us with a big stock exercise, date-checking and sorting food and other items.

“They said they'd enjoyed it and would love to help again another time. Thanks to them we will now be better able to manage our stock rotation.”

Later that week, the food bank faced the challenge of making its home deliveries of supplies as Storm Eunice battered Devon on February 18.

Chris said: “We took the decision on Thursday evening to delay the Friday deliveries until the afternoon to keep our drivers safe from possible falling branches or trees and because they have to carry a lot of bags of food from the car to the flats and houses.

“All drivers agreed to be available mid-afternoon instead.

“We also rearranged volunteers so only ones who lived nearby came to pack.

“One of the Trustees phoned all our clients in the morning to let them know their food would be coming later.

“A message from one of our clients read: ‘A huge thank you to you all for yesterday and still delivering a food parcel even on a day with the weather like it was. It was hugely appreciated’.