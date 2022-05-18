Recycled toy shop's kind gesture to Ukrainian families

Beth Steele and Lisa Moore in their shop No Toy Left Behind - Credit: Beth Steele

Ukrainian children who have come to the Axminster area with their families are being offered free playthings from No Toy Left Behind.

The shop, which cleans and recycles used toys, games and books for resale, has produced a leaflet in Ukrainian inviting families to pick up £10 tokens from the shop, which their children can spend on whatever they like.

The leaflet in Ukrainian and tokens for the children - Credit: No Toy Left Behind

The leaflet, in translation, says: “Welcome to Devon! These tokens are for your children to spend in our community toy shop in Axminster.” It gives opening times, directions and details of their website and social media, and ends ‘With love from the No Toy Left Behind team.”

Director Beth Steele explained: “A local Ukrainian lady came into the shop with her little boy and when I mentioned the project she offered to translate for us!”

No Toy Left Behind is a community interest company that opened in the Pippins centre in February, with the aim of reducing waste and providing an alternative to the ‘buy new’ consumer culture.