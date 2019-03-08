Advanced search

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

PUBLISHED: 17:07 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:07 04 November 2019

Fire crew

Fire crew

Archant

A tractor was completely destroyed after it caught fire near Ottery.

Fire engines from Ottery and Middlemoor, along with the water foam carrier from Danes Castle, attended the incident at Venn Ottery at about 11.50am on Monday, November 4.

Upon arrival crews reported that the vehicle was well alight and got to work to extinguish the blaze using two breathing apparatus, one compressed air foam jet and small tools.

The tractor was completely destroyed by the fire and around five per cent of its trailer was damaged.

The cause of the incident is believed to be accidental.

