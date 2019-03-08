Video
Happy Tar Barrels 2019! Canons ring out to start famous event
PUBLISHED: 07:48 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 05 November 2019
Archant
It was an early morning wake-up call for some, as the sound of canons echoed around Ottery to herald the start to Tar Barrels.
The November 5 tradition begins with canon fire in the early hours of the morning, with the first shots fired around 5am.
This afternoon the barrel rolling will commence with the juniors and then adult barrels all the way up to midnight.
Kerry Drew woke up early to film the canons being fired. The first at Ottery's tennis court shortly before 6am, Millcroft at 6.15am and finally Chanters House at 6.45am.
Canons will be fired just before the first junior barrel this afternoon.
Comments have been disabled on this article.