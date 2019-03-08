Advanced search

Video

Happy Tar Barrels 2019! Canons ring out to start famous event

PUBLISHED: 07:48 05 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:55 05 November 2019

The canons have been fired at different locations around the town to mark the start of Tar Barrels. A still from a video by Kerry Drew. Picture: Kerry Drew

The canons have been fired at different locations around the town to mark the start of Tar Barrels. A still from a video by Kerry Drew. Picture: Kerry Drew

Archant

It was an early morning wake-up call for some, as the sound of canons echoed around Ottery to herald the start to Tar Barrels.

The November 5 tradition begins with canon fire in the early hours of the morning, with the first shots fired around 5am.

This afternoon the barrel rolling will commence with the juniors and then adult barrels all the way up to midnight.

Kerry Drew woke up early to film the canons being fired. The first at Ottery's tennis court shortly before 6am, Millcroft at 6.15am and finally Chanters House at 6.45am.

Canons will be fired just before the first junior barrel this afternoon.

Related articles

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Curious Devon: Pecorama tour

Curious Devon takes a tour around Pecorama. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Curious Devon: Pecorama tour

Curious Devon takes a tour around Pecorama. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Happy Tar Barrels 2019! Canons ring out to start famous event

The canons have been fired at different locations around the town to mark the start of Tar Barrels. A still from a video by Kerry Drew. Picture: Kerry Drew

Blind war veteran to march to Cenotaph

John Evans from Talaton will be marching with other blind veterans on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Blind Veterans UK

Murray nets four as SOHC ladies’ 1st XI march on in their league campaign

Ladies hockey.

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists