Traditional Scottish celebration at Sundial Care Home near Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 10:30 16 February 2019

Margaret Mylne at the Burns Night party. Picture:Sundial Care Home

Margaret Mylne at the Burns Night party. Picture:Sundial Care Home

Sundial Care Home

Margaret, 91, enjoys Burns Night party and a Scottish feast laid on by the Sundial care team

Four Scottish ladies living at the Sundial Care Home at Tipton St John inspired a Burns Night celebration there.

The care team adorned the building with Scottish flags, played Scottish music and served the traditional Burns Night meal of haggis, neeps and tatties.

One of the Scottish ladies, Margaret Mylne, was delighted at the appearance of her son Ken, who lives in Tipton St John, wearing full Scottish regalia, for the time-honoured recitation of Robert Burns’s Address to a Haggis.

Margaret was born on the outskirts of Glasgow in August 1927 and lived in Scotland happily for most of her life, but used to travel to Devon with her late sister and her dog Copper to visit their family in Devon. She relocated to Devon in 2014 to be near her family.

She still very much embraces her Scottish roots and said: “I miss it dearly, but I do like it here,” she said.

