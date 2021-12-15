A375 work will see stretches closed over THREE-MONTH period

Work will get underway on this stretch of the A375 in Sidmouth, in January - Credit: Google Street View

Major resurfacing and highway drainage improvements will start on a main Sidmouth route next month - closing stretches of the route overnight over a three-month period.

A 12-week scheme will cover around 1.2km of the A375, from Temple Gardens to the junction with the Esplanade, getting underway on Monday, January 10.

It comes after survey work on highway drains under the road in September revealed a number of damaged, collapsed and disconnected pipes.

Now, additional repairs are being added to the scheme, which has increased the planned duration of the project as well as the duration of road closures that will be needed, according to Devon County Council (DCC).

Work will be undertaken in 10 sections, closing the stretch of the highway being worked on at one time and with site staff in place at either end of the work area to help direct residents.

The whole scheme is expected to be completed on Friday, April 1.

Here is how the works will be broken down:

The drainage repairs and improvements will start on Wednesday, January 12, on the stretch from Salcombe Road to All Saints Road and the roundabout. The majority of this work will be carried out during overnight road closures, from 5.30pm to 7am, although there will be some working during the daytime.

Drainage work is scheduled to be carried out in Fore Street and High Street in phases between Tuesday, January 18 and Thursday, February 10, and then resurfacing between Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 11.During these phases the road will be closed overnight from 5.30pm until 7am, with temporary traffic lights will be in place during the day.

During the overnight closures of High Street and Fore Street, the diversion route will be via All Saints Road, Station Road and continue until the Esplanade. Return route vice versa. Work in the Temple Street and Vicarage Road areas will also be divided into smaller sections and will get underway with drainage repairs from Thursday, February 10, starting from Temple Gardens to Peasland Road, when the road will be closed from 7am to 7pm. As with the other areas of the scheme, the resurfacing will be carried out later in the project, from around Monday, March 14.

When sections of Temple Street and Vicarage Road are closed the diversion route will be Vicarage Road/Temple Street north on the A375 Arcot Road then Sidford Road, left onto the A3052 Sidford High Street then left onto the B3176, Station Road; then left onto All Saints Road and Radway and Vicarage Road and vice versa.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, cabinet member for highway management and DCC member for Sidmouth, said: “The survey of the highway drainage beneath the A375 found a number of issues, including damaged pipes, so it’s essential that this work is carried out in order to repair it.

"The additional work that’s necessary before carrying out resurfacing has added to the duration of the scheme, but the work has been timed to minimise disruption as much as possible.

"Please bear with us while work is ongoing - the end result should see a huge benefit for Sidmouth’s main route into the town.”