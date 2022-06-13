News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Appeal after person killed in M5 crash

Paul Jones

Published: 7:57 AM June 13, 2022
The crash happened between junctions 27 and 28 of the M5, for Tiverton and Cullompton

A person has died after a crash on the M5 in Devon yesterday (June 12).

Police were called at around 11.50am on Sunday following reports of a crash on the M5 southbound between junction 27 for Tiverton and junction 28 for Cullompton.

"The collision was between two vehicles. The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were unharmed," said a Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson.

"The driver second vehicle was airlifted to hospital. He has since died, and efforts continue to locate and inform next of kin.

"Police attended and an investigation into this collision is taking place.

"The road was closed for several hours, and we would like to thank the public for their patience and support shown during this time."

Anyone with any information, or who may have dash cam footage that could help with the investigation, should contact police via 101@dc.polcie.uk, quoting log number 402 of June 12.

