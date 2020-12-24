Serious accident in Newton Poppleford - police appeal
Published: 9:30 AM December 24, 2020
- Credit: Archant
A 93 year old male was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday, December 23) with life threatening injuries, where he remains.
Police were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A3052 High Street in Newton Poppleford.
South West Ambulance Services and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
High Street was closed for approximately four hours to allow for an examination of the scene, and recovery of a vehicle.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Police on 101, quoting log 753 of 23 December 2020.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus