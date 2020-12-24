Serious accident in Newton Poppleford - police appeal

Published: 9:30 AM December 24, 2020

A 93 year old male was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday, December 23) with life threatening injuries, where he remains.

Police were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A3052 High Street in Newton Poppleford.

South West Ambulance Services and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

High Street was closed for approximately four hours to allow for an examination of the scene, and recovery of a vehicle.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Police on 101, quoting log 753 of 23 December 2020.