Serious accident in Newton Poppleford - police appeal

Alex Walton

Published: 9:30 AM December 24, 2020   
Police appeal for help following a serious accident in Newton Poppleford.

A 93 year old male was taken to hospital yesterday (Wednesday, December 23) with  life threatening injuries, where he remains.
Police were called at 4.50pm to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the A3052 High Street in Newton Poppleford.
South West Ambulance Services and Devon and Cornwall Police attended the incident which involved a pedestrian and a Ford Fiesta.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
High Street was closed for approximately four hours to allow for an examination of the scene, and recovery of a vehicle.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to contact Police on 101, quoting log 753 of 23 December 2020.

