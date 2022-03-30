Roadworks lasting almost TWO MONTHS to start next month

The work will take place in the Furzehill and Greenhead area of Sidbury - Credit: Google

Roadworks lasting almost TWO MONTHS are set to get underway in Sidbury in April.

The work, to upgrade gas pipes, is being carried out by Wales & West Utilities, which says the scheme is 'essential'.

Costing around £45,000, the work will see pipes replaced in Furzehill and Higher Greenhead, getting underway on April 11.

Barring any engineering difficulties, it is due to finish by the end of May, the supplier said.

As part of the work, Higher Greenhead will be closed between April 25 and May 13, with a diversion route signposted.

Work will also take place on Furzehill and the company’s Customer Service Team will be contacting those directly affected by the work to understand their individual needs.

As part of the work in Sidbury, Wales & West Utilities has recently completed a £165,000 scheme to upgrade gas pipes in the Cotford Road area.

Wales & West Utilities Jake Sami is managing this gas pipe upgrade work.

He said: “We are pleased with the progress of our work in the Sidbury area.

“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.

“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across the Sidbury area. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.

“This work is essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.”

For more information - and to raise any concerns - contact the Wales & West Utilities Customer Service Team on freephone 0800 912 2999.