Person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash at Newton Poppleford

The crash happened at Four Elms Hill, Newton Poppleford - Credit: Google

A person was taken to hospital after a three-vehicle crash yesterday afternoon (June 12).

Firefighters were called to assist police and ambulance crews after the incident, at Four Elms Hill, near Newton Poppleford, at around 12.10pm.

"Fire control mobilised two fire appliances from Sidmouth and Exmouth along with the Heavy Rescue Vehicle and a support pump from Yeovil," said a spokesperson for the Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service.

"While Yeovil were on route, Middlemoor's HRV and support pump become available and closer so Yeovil were stood down and Middlemoor were assigned.

"Once on scene, crews confirmed one person physically trapped.

"Crews extricated one person from vehicle using hydraulic and E-draulic cutting equipment."

That person was taken to hospital by ambulance, they added.