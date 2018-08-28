X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Ref shs 01 19TI 7618. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There is panto-monium at the Manor Pavilion this new year as sell out crowds set sail to Treasure Island.

The curtains have risen on Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society (SADs) annual pantomime which sees Jim Hawkins go in search of lost treasure, pursued by a band of pirates.

Packed with pantomime traditions and familiar faces, the show is aimed to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

Liz Hammond, from SADs, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s lively, it’s colourful and people have said they have had a really pleasurable evening.

“It just adds another dynamic when an audience comes in and the children are yelling ‘it’s behind you’, it is absolutely wonderful.”

