X marks the spot as SADs entertain in annual pantomime

PUBLISHED: 12:05 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:05 31 December 2018

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Picture: Terry Ife

SADS performance of Treasure Island. Picture: Terry Ife

There is panto-monium at the Manor Pavilion this new year as sell out crowds set sail to Treasure Island.

The curtains have risen on Sidmouth Amateur Dramatics Society (SADs) annual pantomime which sees Jim Hawkins go in search of lost treasure, pursued by a band of pirates.

Packed with pantomime traditions and familiar faces, the show is aimed to be a hit with audiences of all ages.

Liz Hammond, from SADs, said: “It’s been absolutely fantastic. It’s lively, it’s colourful and people have said they have had a really pleasurable evening.

“It just adds another dynamic when an audience comes in and the children are yelling ‘it’s behind you’, it is absolutely wonderful.”

Director Mark Rose takes helm for the first time working alongside musical director Rob Preece.

The script has been written by Ben Crocker and features hits for all ages, including ABBA, Les Miserables and Robbie Williams.

Tickets are £13 for adults and £6.50 for under 16s, group discounts are available.

Remaining shows are: December 31 6.30pm, January 1 2pm and 6.30pm. January 3 7.30pm, January 4 7.30pm, January 5 2pm and 7.30pm

