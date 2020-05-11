Advanced search

Driver escapes injury as tree falls on car in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:24 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:25 11 May 2020

The fallen tree in Four Elms Road Picture: Sidmouth Fire Station

A tree crashed down on to a car in Sidmouth in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 11), but the driver escaped uninjured.

Both of Sidmouth’s fire crews attended the incident, which happened soon after 4am in Four Elms Hill.

The first crew to arrive discovered that the man who had been driving had managed to get out of the vehicle safely.

A spokesman said: “The tree was in a very dangerous position, so we removed the vehicle to a safe distance.”

Police also attended, along with tree surgeons who cleared the road, which was reopened at 6.35am.

