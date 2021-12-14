Sidmouth Arboretum has planted a tree in memory of a local resident who died suddenly earlier this year.

Ian Natusch loved trees. He celebrated his 70th birthday by planting an orchard of 70 trees, and was delighted when he retired to Sidmouth to find it has an arboretum.

Following his death his friends, Jackie and Tony Green, decided to sponsor a tree for the Sidmouth Arboretum's autumn planting scheme in his memory.

Jackie Green, arboretum president Diana East, arboretum planting manager Graham Hutchinson - Credit: Ed Dolphin

As well as commemorating Ian, the tree will be part of the Queen's Green Canopy and the arboretum's Jurassic Plantation. It is a Candelabra tree (Araucaria angustifolia). Also called the Parana or Brazilian Pine, it is not a pine but a cousin to the Monkey Puzzle which has fossil records back to the time of the dinosaurs.

Arboretum president Diana East, Jackie Green, Arboretum planting manager Graham Hutchinson - Credit: Ed Dolphin

Candelabra trees are being planted around the temperate world in an effort to save them because they are critically endangered in their native Brazil because of over-felling. The arboretum will be adding another endangered member of the Araucaria family after Christmas with an Australian Wollemi Pine.