Advanced search

Putting down roots - Sidmouth Arboretum leads tree planting programme

PUBLISHED: 12:00 19 February 2020

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise. Ref shs 07 20TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise. Ref shs 07 20TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

A major tree planting programme is under way in Sidmouth.

Ed Dolphin on wheelbarrow duty. Ref shs 07 20TI 8438. Picture: Terry IfeEd Dolphin on wheelbarrow duty. Ref shs 07 20TI 8438. Picture: Terry Ife

The latest stage of the initiative took place on Friday, February 14, when a mix of trees were planted at the top of Stowford Rise.

Members of Sidmouth Arboretum, town councillors and volunteer helpers planted several trees including an English oak and a monkey puzzle.

They also created a hedge of various native species including hornbeam, hazel and wild rose.

This was the third of 20 tree planting sessions to be carried out in locations around Sidmouth, organised by the arboretum and the town council's environment committee.

Moving the mountain of mulch. Ref shs 07 20TI 8436. Picture: Terry IfeMoving the mountain of mulch. Ref shs 07 20TI 8436. Picture: Terry Ife

They have already planted at the large patch of land near The Bowd and an area beside Stowford Community Centre.

The next event will be the planting of a new community orchard next to the Stowford Community Centre on Friday, February 28.

The arboretum team will be joined by children from Sidmouth Primary School, who will be entertained with storytelling by local author Jo Earlam.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

Picture: Thinkstock

SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife

Putting down roots – Sidmouth Arboretum leads tree planting programme

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise. Ref shs 07 20TI 8404. Picture: Terry Ife

Eagles down Toucans in Sidmouth Netball Club in Honiton League in-house derby

Sidmouth Netball Club teams Eagles and Toucans. Picture: SIDMOUTH NETBALL CLUB
Drive 24