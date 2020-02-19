Putting down roots - Sidmouth Arboretum leads tree planting programme

Peter Daniels, Graham Hutchinson, Ed Dolphin, Jenny Ware and Des Kelly at the Tree planting event in Stowford Rise.

A major tree planting programme is under way in Sidmouth.

Ed Dolphin on wheelbarrow duty.

The latest stage of the initiative took place on Friday, February 14, when a mix of trees were planted at the top of Stowford Rise.

Members of Sidmouth Arboretum, town councillors and volunteer helpers planted several trees including an English oak and a monkey puzzle.

They also created a hedge of various native species including hornbeam, hazel and wild rose.

This was the third of 20 tree planting sessions to be carried out in locations around Sidmouth, organised by the arboretum and the town council's environment committee.

Moving the mountain of mulch.

They have already planted at the large patch of land near The Bowd and an area beside Stowford Community Centre.

The next event will be the planting of a new community orchard next to the Stowford Community Centre on Friday, February 28.

The arboretum team will be joined by children from Sidmouth Primary School, who will be entertained with storytelling by local author Jo Earlam.