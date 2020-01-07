Advanced search

Tree planting begins at Ottery Community Orchard

PUBLISHED: 12:00 07 January 2020

The planned community orchard and wildmeadow around Land of Canaan. Picture: Sharon Scott

Plans for a community orchard in Ottery St Mary are about to come to fruition.

On Saturday, January 11, around a dozen apple trees will be planted at Land of Canaan, on a strip of grass running adjacent to the car park.

The land belongs to East Devon District Council (EDDC), who have also paid for the trees, so the orchard is not costing the town council anything.

The planting has been organised by Greener Ottery, a group comprising town councillors and others from the wider community with an interest in environmental issues.

They have worked with EDDC's Street Scene and Ottery in Bloom, and plan to have a butterfly corner with plants that attract pollinators, in addition to the orchard.

The fruit from the trees will be available free of charge to the community.

The tree planting will take place from 10am and members of the public are invited to come along.

