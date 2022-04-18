News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Trees in Art paintings featured on Sidmouth Wallspace

Philippa Davies

Published: 2:26 PM April 18, 2022
The Trees in Art display on the Sidmouth Wallspace

The Trees in Art display on the Sidmouth Wallspace - Credit: Sarah Hall

Sidmouth’s trees are the subject of the latest public art exhibition on the billboard at the Ham. 

Earlier this month Kennaway House hosted an exhibition comprising 70 works depicting trees from Sidmouth Arboretum, as part of the Platinum Jubilee commemorations. The billboard display features 22 of the paintings from the exhibition. 

Louise Cole, director of Sidmouth Coastal Community Hub, said: “Trees in Art collaboratively captures our amazing treescape, symbolising growth, seasonality and strength, reminding us of their beauty and importance to our lives reducing carbon and providing us with oxygen.”  

Anyone wanting to see the trees in real life can locate each one using its What3words code: the codes are displayed on a notice beside the billboard. 

The artists whose works are featured are: Anna Brewster, Cherry Ferris, Penny Gatrill-Smith, David Gatrill-Smith, Barbara Green, Caitlin Hennessy, Rebecca Lockyear and Trixie Walker. 

The Sidmouth Wallspace project is a collaboration between Sidmouth School of Art, the Coastal Community Hub and David Shrigley, supported by Arts Council England and Sidmouth Town Council. 

