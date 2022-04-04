Art exhibition depicts 70 of Sidmouth's trees

An exhibition of paintings depicting trees in the Sid Valley is on show at Kennaway House until Saturday, April 9.

A group of artists has been working with Sidmouth Arboretum to create works featuring 70 trees, chosen to honour the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The exhibition opened on Friday, April 1 with a talk by Sir Ghillean Prance, former director of Kew Gardens and Amazon plant explorer, who spoke on ‘My favourite trees and why we need to plant more’.

A spokesperson for the artists said: “Although the artists' brief was narrow – to depict trees in the Sid Valley - the body of work that has been created is rich and varied. We have captured different seasons, tree species, weather conditions, incorporated reflections, shadows and sunlight streaming through leaves. It has been wonderful to see people and animals out enjoying these green spaces too.

“The styles of the artworks are as varied as the trees themselves. We have grand tree portraits, meticulous illustrations, right through to colourful abstract designs. There are oil paintings, soft pastels and even sparkling glass creations.”

The paintings are all for sale, with 15 per cent of the proceeds to be donated to Sidmouth Arboretum to support its ongoing planting programme. This year there are plans to increase the variety of plants in Connaught Gardens to reflect the three geological periods represented in the Jurassic Coast.

The spokesperson said: “Since we embarked on this painting project in August 2021, four of the trees depicted in the exhibition have suffered storm damage, some beyond repair, which really brings home the need to plant for the future. Please come and show your support to our remarkable arboretum.”

Sidmouth Arboretum is the only civic arboretum in the country. It combines areas owned by the town and district councils and the National Trust and spreads throughout the Sid Valley. The trees are labelled and there are four different walking guides available as well as guided walks every Friday to enjoy the trees and landscape. One of the tree trails is also accessible by wheelchair.

The Trees in Art exhibition is open daily from 10am until 4pm and admission is free.