Festival promises a treat for tribute band fans

A three-day tribute band festival will take place at Escot this summer.

There will be 24 acts paying tribute to bands and artistes including Bon Jovi, Alanis Morrissette, The Rolling Stones, The Killers, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, The Jam, Muse, Coldplay and Queen.

The festival, from Friday, June 3 to Sunday 5, will have capacity for up to 3,700 revellers, with onsite camping, catering and family entertainment.

Jez Lee from the Fake Festivals team organising the event said: “The idea for the Big Fake Festival began in 2014 as an end of season finale event for staff, crew, bands and revellers, but it’s become so popular that this year we’re running three, with the others in Scotland and Essex.

“It’s our first season with multiple Big-Fake-Fest locations and everyone is very excited. This is the first one we’ve held in the South West, and Escot is the perfect location!”

The festival will be held at the Black Aller area of Escot Estate and the bands will perform in a Big Top marquee with concert-standard light effects.

The organisers would be pleased to hear from local traders interested in running food and drink stands.

Tickets are on sale now for £109 for adults and £85 for 10 to 17 year-olds. Children aged 9 and younger are free, restricted to two per paying adult.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the event's Facebook page or website.