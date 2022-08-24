Obituary: Simon Pollentine 1953 - 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Simon Pollentine, who died on Saturday, August 13 at Sidmouth Nursing Home after a brief but aggressive illness.

Simon was born in Edmonton, London, but moved to Sidmouth as a 10-year-old in 1963. He attended The King's School in Ottery St Mary before studying in Weymouth and attaining a Cert. Ed. and a B.Ed. from Southampton University. Rather than take up a teaching post, Simon moved into business with his father Peter and brother Tim, running several shops in Devon and Cornwall together with a postcard wholesale business.

Through all of his adult life Simon was involved in the political and community life of Sidmouth, including standing as Labour Party Parliamentary candidate for this constituency in 1987.

He was a member of Sidmouth Town Council for 30 years, serving as vice-chair from 1994 until 1996 and chairman from 1996 until 1998. He represented the town council on the Local Business Working Party and many outside bodies, especially those with a coastal slant, including Jurassic Coast Gateway towns, DEFRA Coastal Pathfinder, Shoreline Management Plan and Devon Maritime Forum. As the town council’s tree warden Simon also served on the Sidmouth Arboretum Project.

He had an eight-year spell as a parish council member on the Standards Committee of East Devon District Council and had been a committee member of the Devon Association of Councils, representing the DAC on the area committee of Devon County Council, and was a board member of The Devon Towns Forum.

In support of the town’s young people, Simon was a trustee of the Loft Club, a youth drop-in provision, he was involved with The Arches project, using a building donated by EDDC, and was a school governor at All Saints’ Infants School and Sidbury Primary School.

Simon was on the board of trustees of Sidmouth Consolidated Charities (two charities working to alleviate need, especially in the areas of housing and education), was a committee member on various local clubs and societies including Regatta, RNLI, Rugby, Angling and Sailing and was a keen darts player for the Swan Inn.

Through his mother’s family Simon could trace his lineage to the Republic of Ireland and so he was a fervent supporter of the Irish rugby team. His other passions included horse racing, watching cricket, supporting Tottenham Hotspur, copious amounts of reading, occasional competitive sea angling and, most of all, his many friends.

In 2013 Simon suffered the sudden death of his much-loved wife Sheelagh, but he maintained his hard work with most of the organisations mentioned above and continued to make an immeasurable contribution to the life of Sidmouth and its residents. He will be very sadly missed.

Simon’s funeral will take place at East Devon Crematorium on Tuesday, September 13 at 1pm.