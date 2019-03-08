Advanced search

Tributes to an 'inspirational' hotel director

PUBLISHED: 11:09 05 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:12 05 June 2019

Peter Brend Senior, of the Brend Hotel group, has died at the age of 61. Picture: Brend Hotel Group

Tributes have poured in for an 'inspirational' director in charge of a number of Sidmouth hotels.

Peter Brend Senior, director of the Brend Hotel Group, which owns the Victoria and Belmont Hotels, has died at the age of 61.

The youngest of five children, Mr Brend was born in Barnstaple and spent his whole life in the area. His foray into hotel management began in 1977 at the age of 19.

The director launched the Brend Group's Apprenticeship Academy and was proud of winning the AA Hotel Group of the Year title in 2015.

James Pellow, who has worked at the Royal Duchy Hotel in Falmouth for 34 years, said: "I never expected him to know who I was, let alone seek me out. But he made a point of finding me, introducing himself and saying that if I ever wanted to speak to him, I should just ring."

Shaun Sanders, manager at the Saunton Sands Hotel, said: "He was not just my boss, he was my role model and it was a genuine pleasure working for such an outstanding, inspirational person."

Mr Brend Senior is survived by his brother John, his sisters June and Patsy, his children, Peter, Michael and Hannah, partner Kirsten and his nine grandchildren.

