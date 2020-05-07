Tributes paid to Sidmouth man who died age 108

Joe Daniels. Picture: Keith Daniels Archant

Tributes have been paid to a well-known former Sidmouth man who has passed away aged 108.

Joe Daniels, who lived in Sidmouth for many years with his late wife Nina, died on Friday, April 17.

Joe, who was more recently a resident at Netherhayes Care Home in Seaton, celebrated his 108th birthday in February.

His party was attended by the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Devon, friends and relatives and representatives from the Royal British Legion and Royal Corps of Signals, with whom he served in World War Two.

Joe’s nephew Keith said: “During World War One, when he was five, he survived an unexploded bomb coming through the roof of his house.

“A policeman took it away in a wheelbarrow.

“He was always a true gentleman.

“Even in his later years he would stand up when a lady came into the room.

“His family and friends will miss this remarkable man who retained his sense of humour with a twinkle in his eye and distinctive outlook on life right to the end.”