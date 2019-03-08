Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘Gregarious’ Sidbury musician to be remembered in memeorial service

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 April 2019

Sidbury will remember Jean Churchill at a memorial service on April 13. Picture: Nicky Churchill

Sidbury will remember Jean Churchill at a memorial service on April 13. Picture: Nicky Churchill

COPYRIGHT, 2006

A formidable campaigner and talented musician will be remembered at a memorial service in Sidbury church.

Friends of Jean Churchill will turn out to the service at St Giles’ Church on Saturday, April 13 following her death last November aged 90.

Mrs Churchill, who was known professionally as Jean Trevelyan, came to live in the village in 1981 with her husband Jack after retiring from Ottawa, Canada.

The couple were renowned for their ‘great musical partnership’ working together through the years including St Martins in the Fields, London, as master of music and a sub-organist.

They moved across to Canada in 1967 after Mr Churchill helped to set up the music department at Carleton University, Ottawa. Mrs Churchill taught harmonies and compositions.

Upon moving to Sidbury, they threw themselves into musical life in the village until Mr Churchill’s death in 1996.

Mrs Churchill continued to perform, playing the church organ, accompanying at the village panto and organising annual music festivals.

She moved away in 2012 to be near her children and died on November 16 in Newport, close to her daughter Nicky.

Friend Keith Dawson said: “In Sidbury, the couple threw themselves into the musical life of the village, working closely together for 15 years, until Jack’s untimely death in 1996. Jean then continued to be the inspiration of the music of the village until she left to be near to her son, Pete Churchill, in 2012 – a remarkable 31 years of inspirational service.

“Jean was a supremely talented musician who was happy to be involved in all sorts of musical activities: playing the organ in the church, getting involved in the village pantos, and organising annual music festivals drawing on contacts from her years working in London. Her son and jazz musician, Pete, played on many occasions in Sidbury over the years. Jean was also a formidable campaigner who led a brilliant campaign for funds to complete a full rebuild of the unique organ at St Giles’. She was generous-hearted, gregarious and much-loved. There was a big hole at the heart of the village when she left in 2012 but she is remembered with affection and gratitude by all who knew her.”

The service on April 13 will begin at 2.30pm.

Most Read

‘Popular’ Sidmouth coffee house up for sale

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

New wine bar to expand evening offerings in Sidmouth

Sarah Mallett, owner of Blues Wine Bar in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1650. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elections 2019: Who is standing on May 2?

Daughter speaks of ‘horrifying’ Sidmouth care home following mother’s stay

Bindon Care in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1659. Picture: Terry Ife

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Popular’ Sidmouth coffee house up for sale

Baraza in Sidmouth is on the market. Picture: Stonesmith of Exeter

New wine bar to expand evening offerings in Sidmouth

Sarah Mallett, owner of Blues Wine Bar in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1650. Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elections 2019: Who is standing on May 2?

Daughter speaks of ‘horrifying’ Sidmouth care home following mother’s stay

Bindon Care in Sidmouth. Ref shs 14 19TI 1659. Picture: Terry Ife

Do not bathe beneath crumbling cliffs - stark warning as sun comes out

EDDC have warned about the risks of walking near crumbling cliffs. Picture: Contributed

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

‘Gregarious’ Sidbury musician to be remembered in memeorial service

Sidbury will remember Jean Churchill at a memorial service on April 13. Picture: Nicky Churchill

Capturing the bravery, extreme heat and scale of the tar barrels in Ottery St Mary

Marc Gething of MAGs Windows Ltd, Ottery St Mary, whose favourite work of art is a painting called ‘The Tar Barrels’ by Phil Creek.

Pete’s Dragons offers hope through heartache

Graham and Lesley Rowland, from Ottery St Mary, became trustees of the charity after it helped their family.

2019 Grand National – the Westcountry entrants

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Upsher hat-trick takes the Ottery U13 striker to 26 goals for the season

Ottery St Mary Under-13s striker Finn Upsher completes his hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Okehampton, taking his season's tally to 26 goals in the process. Picture STEPHEN UPSHER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists