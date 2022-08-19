Tributes paid to East Devon councillor Val Ranger

Tributes have been made to East Devon District Council's (EDDC) Vice Chair Councillor Val Ranger who died on August 2.

EDDC's Leader Cllr Paul Arnott said: "Val was one of those extraordinary characters whose premature loss is being deeply felt by hundreds of people, both in East Devon and beyond.

"Although being a district councillor meant that she was partly a political figure, the kind, courteous and patient way she had with members from all backgrounds marked her out as a very special human being, evident inside and well beyond the council chamber.

"Very many of us simply adored her for her calmness and wit, while also appreciating her true grit and determination to resist and flush out cant, from whatever quarter, which was the cornerstone of both her campaigning and her case work.

"Ultimately, we will always love her for who she was, a unique, incredibly hard-working person with a radiant, smiling personality, the wisest of counsels to people of all ages.

"Our profound sympathies go to her family, in particular to her two adult sons Richard and Chris, who I hope are already taking considerable comfort from the flood of warm testimonies being paid to their mum.

"Goodbye Val. We will do our best to follow in your footsteps."

Val's family has decided they will be having a small private funeral which will take place in the coming weeks.

A public memorial service is to be held to remember Val on Saturday, September 17, between 12.30pm and 4pm at The Pavilion, Newton Poppleford playing fields.

Everyone is welcome to attend (smart dress code) the memorial service to pay their respect - there will be an informal service, allowing anyone who would like to say a few words or share a readings, to stand with Val's family and friends to remember and mourn Val.

This will then be followed by an afternoon tea - something Val loved - allowing everyone to remember Val in the way she would have wanted by sharing stories and memories.