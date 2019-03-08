Retirement living complex to be opened with ribbon-cutting ceremony
PUBLISHED: 07:00 19 September 2019
Archant
A retirement living complex at Ottery will be opening it doors for the first time during a special ribbon cutting ceremony next month.
Residents have been invited to join the town's mayor councillor Roger Giles and celebrate the opening of McCarthy and Stone's new Retirement Living development - Tumbling Weir Court - on October 3.
The event will take place at the Mill Street development from 11am until 3pm and will give locals the chance to take a closer look at the complex whilst enjoying a glass of fizz and canapés.
Tumbling Weir Court features 29 one and two bedroom apartments, a shared lounge and a hotel-style guest suite for visiting family and friends.
A house manager will take care of the day-to-day running of the place and there will also be a secure entry system and 24-hour emergency call system provided for added peace of mind.
