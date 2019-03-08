Display organisers announce new performer to annual event

The Twirlybatic Team have been announced as the latest addition to Sidmouth's air display. Picture: Twirlybatic Team Archant

The event is set to be bigger than ever before with five display teams.

The BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Strikemaster The BAC Strikemaster Pair aerobatic jet team will be among the display teams in Sidmouth. Picture: RAF Strikemaster

An air display taking place in Sidmouth has added another top attraction to the billing to take it to five teams flying over the town this summer.

Organiser Sidmouth Town Council say this year's show will be bigger than ever before, after confirming the Twirlybatics Team will join the roster of performers on Friday, August 23.

Since the return of the air display in 2015, Sidmouth has attracted tens of thousands of visitors onto the seafront to watch the Red Arrows.

Following news the renowned aerobatics team would not be available this year, the Herald revealed that RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team, Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Spitfire, Strikemaster Jets Pair and RAF Chinook were booked to perform.

RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF RAF Chinook will be coming to Sidmotuh. Picture: RAF

The council confirmed this week that Twirlybatics Team will jet in to wow crowds with their array of aerobatic manoeuvres in its Pitts Special biplane.

Although timings are yet to be confirmed, the display should start at 6pm and contain more than an hour of flying displays.

Christopher Holland, Sidmouth Town Council, said: "In the absence of the Red Arrows who will be touring the USA, Sidmouth Town Council committed to continuing to support the air extravaganza which is now an annual event for attendees to the town ahead of the Regatta Weekend.

"To enable the event to continue with the participation of teams including the Red Arrows in 2020, the event relies on generous donations and sponsorship and collections on the day from the viewing locations are key to this."

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

The council has begun recruiting official collectors for the event to help gather donations from visitors at key points.

Collectors are needed from 4pm until 7.30pm on Friday, August 23.

The organising team will then be back in touch with locations and contact details for the day.

RAF Chinook at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019. RAF Chinook at Weston Air Festival and Armed Forces Weekend 2019.

Those able to offer help can register by emailing Sidmouth Town Council at enquiries@sidmouth.gov.uk or calling 01395 512424.