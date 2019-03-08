Advanced search

At sea and on dry land, Sidmouth lifeboat goes to the rescue

PUBLISHED: 14:46 17 July 2019

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

Sidmouth Lifeboat on the water on The Pride of Sidmouth which has rescued more than 200 people since 2004. Picture: Kyle Baker

KYLE BAKER

It is not every day that a lifeboat crew are also called out to an incident on dry land, but that is what happened last weekend.

Sidmouth lifeboat launched at about 8.45pm on Saturday, July 13 after a report of a boat that had broken down and was drifting about half a mile off Ladram Bay. Conditions were good, with light winds and a calm sea, and when the lifeboat drew alongside the vessel, its crew had managed to restart the engine and were about to make their way to shore.

The lifeboat escorted them back and, as the crew were putting their boat away there was another call, to a vehicle in difficulties on the beach.

A 4x4 had been trying to recover a small boat, and became stuck in the shingle. The lifeboat crew used their winch tractor to pull it back on to firmer ground.

The crew were Ian Fletcher (helm), Tony Martin, Guy Russell, Martin Barnard and tractor driver Andy Horsley.

