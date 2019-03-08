Advanced search

Classical concerts for Hospiscare in Sidmouth

PUBLISHED: 17:45 06 June 2019

Sergei Emelyanov. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Sergei Emelyanov. Picture: Courtesy of artist

Courtesy of artist

Two classical concerts with superb visiting musicians take place this weekend in Sidmouth

Luka Okros. Picture: Courtesy of artistLuka Okros. Picture: Courtesy of artist

The popular Isca Ensemble will be led by professional violinst Sergei Emelyanov in a special concert for Hospiscare in Sidmouth Parish Church on Saturday, June 8.

Sergei is from Cheboksary in Russia and a graduate of the Kazan Conservatoire. He is a member of the State Symphony Orchestra of Tatarstan and in 2011 he was appointed its Concertmeister.

With the brilliant young pianist Luka Okros from Tbilisi, Georgia, the Isca Ensemble conducted by Roger Hendy will present a programme of Beethoven, Mozart (Piano Concerto no 21) and the magnificent Fourth Symphony of Tchaikovsky. The concert starts at 7.30pm and ticket prices range from £6 to £15. Tickets will be available at the door from 6.40pm, or can be bought in advance by visiting www.iscaensemble.org.uk or at Paragon Books in Sidmouth.

There is another chance to see Luka Okros the following day, Sunday June 9, when he performs a recital at Sidmouth Parish Church, also for Hospiscare. The concert begins at 3pm and will include sonatas by Haydn and Chopin, plus the famous B minor Sonata by Franz Liszt. Concert-goers who have not received complimentary tickets are invited to arrive at the door from 2.30 pm for free admission.

