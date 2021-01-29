Two callouts in 24 hours for Sidmouth Lifeboat

Published: 9:43 AM January 29, 2021

Sidmouth's launch tractor, stands outside the Lifeboat Station, having just brought the crew and lifeboat safely back to shore - Credit: Sidmouth Lifeboat

It was a busy winter's day on Wednesday, 27, for the volunteer crew at Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat, responding to not one, but two callouts within 24 hours.

The crew's pagers first went off late on Wednesday evening, summoning the crew down to the boathouse in the dark, wet night at 11:25pm. Sidmouth Lifeboat had been tasked alongside Beer Coastguard and Exmouth Coastguard to assist Devon & Cornwall Police with an incident on the coast. Luckily, the incident had a positive outcome, and our crew was stood down at 12:20pm.

Then, at 12:50pm on Thursday, January 28, Sidmouth Lifeboat launched once again to provide safety cover to a cliff rescue operation, being undertaken by Beer Coastguard Rescue Team, of a young woman who had slipped off the coast path, fallen 100 feet down the cliff and was on a ledge 80 feet above the rocks between Beer and Seaton.

The NPAS Helicopter was also in attendance to help locate the lady.

After the rescue operation had been successfully completed, Sidmouth Lifeboat returned to station at 1:58pm.

Two excellent multi-agency responses, both resulting in good outcomes. Sidmouth Independent Lifeboat thanks everyone who was involved.