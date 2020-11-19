Two Sidmouth play parks to be given face lifts

Sidmouth play park Picture: Alex Walton Archant

Hot on the heels of the new Skatepark construction, Sidmouth Town Council has started working to improve the Ham and Long Park play parks in Sidmouth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two Sidmouth play parks will soon be given a facelift using money set aside from developments in the town as well as money from the town council.

Local youngsters are being consulted on what the improvements should be made to ensure the parks are enjoyed by the town’s younger generation.

Hot on the heels of the new Skatepark construction, Sidmouth Town Council has started working to improve the Ham and Long Park play parks in Sidmouth after securing Section 106 funding from various developments around the town.

Working with the planning authority East Devon District Council, the Town Council has asked schools and pre-schools what they would like to see at those play areas.

By adding in some of its own funding to that made available by EDDC, the Town Council has £55,000 to spend at Long Park and £100,000 to spend on the Ham which will enable replacement and refurbishment in both parks.

The councillors leading on this project on behalf of the council, Louise Cole and Denise Bickley said: “Childrens’ participation in the project is crucial to its success and young people’s involvement has already led to delivery of the new skatepark which is being built right now.

“Young people’s views will help to shape the designs to be unique to Sidmouth. This opportunity comes at a time when children and parents value outdoor play spaces more than ever in helping children to have fun benefiting both their physical and mental wellbeing.

“After such a difficult year, this is an exciting and hopeful project giving children and parents something to look forward to.”

The council is contacting schools and pre-schools asking for their help with a simple process to pass on the childrens’ opinions by Friday, December 11.

Both parks are designed for children up to the age of 14. The ideas received back will be fed into the brief to be sent to the companies that will build the play areas. Those companies will produce various designs and those very designs will be shown to the children, who will then vote for their favourites.