A30 Two-vehicle collision near Ottery
PUBLISHED: 18:03 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 11 June 2020
A two-vehicle road traffic incident on the A30 near Ottery St Mary is causing slow traffic.
According to police, the incident took place on the A30 westbound between Gosford Road and the Daisy Mount Cross junction at shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (June 11).
The westbound side is partially blocked and is causing slow traffic.
Updates to follow.
