Advanced search

A30 Two-vehicle collision near Ottery

PUBLISHED: 18:03 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:03 11 June 2020

Police slow sign

Police slow sign

Archant

A two-vehicle road traffic incident on the A30 near Ottery St Mary is causing slow traffic.

According to police, the incident took place on the A30 westbound between Gosford Road and the Daisy Mount Cross junction at shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (June 11).

The westbound side is partially blocked and is causing slow traffic.

Updates to follow.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A number of roads in Sidmouth are to be pedestrianised for the next 18 months

Signs have been stencilled on the pavements around Sidmouth. Picture: Stuart Hughes

Litter around Sidmouth leaves plastic warrior ‘heartbroken’

Sidmouth beach clean up from 2019 Picture: Terry Ife

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Boris Johnson thanks Sidmouth’s Freddie, 5, for Lego hospital creation

Freddie Taylor with his Lego Nightingale Hospital. Picture: Katie-Louise Turner

Rise in Covid-19 R rate not reflected in Devon, says director of public health.

The coronavirus rate in Devon remains relatively low. Picture: PA

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth RFCs top 10 seasons - Double delight in the 2018/19 campaign

Honiton rugby action

Cricket - but not as we know it - reaction to the idea of 8-a-side

A cricket ball on the scorers table.

Will we see any cricket locally this summer?

The ECB 'return to cricket' road map as issued to Devon League cricket clubs. Picture; ARCHANT

Quiz time! How good is your sporting knowledge?

Sports Quiz header

A30 Two-vehicle collision near Ottery

Police slow sign
Drive 24