A30 Two-vehicle collision near Ottery

Police slow sign Archant

A two-vehicle road traffic incident on the A30 near Ottery St Mary is causing slow traffic.

#Devon Between Ottery St Mary and Daisy Mount Cross the A30 Exeter bound is partially blocked and there's slow traffic due to an accident.[SG] — BBC Travel SouthWest (@BBCTravelSW) June 11, 2020

According to police, the incident took place on the A30 westbound between Gosford Road and the Daisy Mount Cross junction at shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (June 11).

The westbound side is partially blocked and is causing slow traffic.

Updates to follow.