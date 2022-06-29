Ukelele band seeks new members

New players of all abilities are being invited to join Sidmouth Ukelele Band.

Having survived the last two years of Covid restrictions, the band is now receiving many requests to perform at various events, and would like to have a larger pool of players available.

It currently has 10 players, five of whom have been members since the band was formed in 2014. Before the pandemic, they were used to playing about 50 gigs a year at events including the Classic Car Show and RNLI fundraisers, as well as performances at retirement flats and Sidmouth Memory Café.

Its latest gig requests include the 1922 Social Club, the Minster at Axminster and twinning group parties. The band rehearse every Thursday evening at Twyford House.

Founder member Sylvia Brownlee said: “People seem to be taking stock of their lives after the last two years, so why not take up playing ukulele and have some fun?”

For further information call Sylvia on 01395 514011 for a chat.