Ukraine photo display and talk rescheduled

The postponed Ukraine talks by Sidmouth photojournalist Iain Burns have been rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday next week, May 4 and 5.

Iain spent six weeks with the citizens of Ukraine as they defended the city of Kyiv from the invading Russian forces.

He managed to reach the front lines at the nearby cities of Irpin and Bucha, and said that on two occasions he was so close to the fighting that he feared for his life.

He was due to host an exhibition of his photos and give a talk on his experiences at Kennaway House on April 26 and 27, but was forced to pull out when he tested positive for Covid.

He has now confirmed that the events will go ahead next week.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start. Admission is £10, to be paid in cash on the door, and half of the proceeds will go to Ukrainian families he met during his stay.