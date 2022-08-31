Ukrainians hold party for their Sidmouth friends and supporters

Ukrainians who have resettled in Sidmouth staged a special event to thank their hosts, supporters and friends.

On Saturday, August 27 they held a Ukrainian cuisine party at Twyford House, attended by between 150 and 200 people.

The event was an extension of the weekly community café for Ukrainians in Sidmouth, launched in July by Mukie Gosrani. He has been fundraising to resettle and support those who have escaped to Sidmouth from the war in their country.

One of the party’s organisers, Anna Baranova, said: “My family came to Sidmouth in the middle of May. First month there was nobody from our country here and it was quite hard to settle down. Now there are about 20 families in Sidmouth and in the area. Now we are happy to have small community here. Sidmouth is definitely best place to get acquainted with Britain.

“All this time we had lots of help from local people and decided to say thank you. We organized Ukrainian cuisine party in Twyford house with help of Mukie. With the help of Ukrainian community we served our most famous dishes such as borscht – cabbage soup, varenyky - dumplings, holubtsi – cabbage rolls with rice and meat, mlyntsi – crepes, village potatoes, honey cake and compote – stewed fruits and berries.”

The Ukrainians also showed off handmade craft items and talked about their culture.

Anna said: “We were surprised of how many people wanted to support us and try our dishes so we hope to make such events periodically. We had lots of compliments for our dishes.

“It was great to see so many new people, make new friends, share our culture and tell what is happening now at home in Ukraine and what help we need."

Mukie said: “My Ukrainian Initiative is growing organically. We have now supported 10 families and continue to help them settle in Sidmouth and the surrounding areas. The community cafe every Saturday at Twyford house, from 9am until midday, has been a good success. At the café we see between 8 to 12 families, hosts and friends in Sidmouth get together over coffee and home-made cakes, courtesy of my neighbours Nora and Jess. The children enjoy games and arts and crafts.”

To support Ukrainians in Sidmouth, visit Muke's JustGiving page



