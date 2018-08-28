Vacant Sidmouth opticians to become flat

Robert Frith Opticians. Archant

Plans to convert a former optician’s into a two-bedroom flat have been approved.

Proposals to change Robert Frith Optometrist’s in Vicarage Road into accommodation were green-lit this week.

The application sought permission to change the use of the property from commercial to residential and to change the shop front to provide the necessary domestic windows, with an extension at the rear of the property.

A planning officer said the premises remained suitable for commercial use but due to its location outside of the town’s main shopping area would not harm business or employment opportunities.

The officer said: “Furthermore, the prevailing character of the area immediately around the building is residential.

“It would also be suitable for reversion to a commercial use should the demand arise.”