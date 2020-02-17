Advanced search

Sidmouth Gin school proves a hit for Valentine's Day

PUBLISHED: 16:12 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:12 17 February 2020

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond

Archant

Gin fanatics in Sidmouth got the chance to find an extra special Valentine's Day gift as a school opened its doors on Friday.

A gin school held at The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth. Picture: John HammondA gin school held at The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth. Picture: John Hammond

The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth - the home of Sidmouth Gin - invited customers to go along and make their own bespoke gin with a range of botanicals with some even making their own pink variety.

Upon arrival at the 'gin school' customers were given a 'G&T' as well as a talk on how to make the country's favourite tipple.

By the end of the two-hour session, customers were able to walk away with a 70cl bottle of their creation, made using a mini copper still.

Owner John Hammond said: "We really want people to share our love of gin and the range of amazing flavours we are able to infuse into the spirit.

"We started making our gin in 2017 and this was always something we wanted to run and our shop gives us the perfect opportunity to offer something totally unique to customers."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

‘Fantastic’ start-up for new Sidmouth dog care parlour

Michelle Taylor of The Scruffy Paw with one of her four-legged clients. Picture: Michelle Taylor

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

‘Fantastic’ start-up for new Sidmouth dog care parlour

Michelle Taylor of The Scruffy Paw with one of her four-legged clients. Picture: Michelle Taylor

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Pete Allen Jazz returns to Sidholme Hotel Music Room

Pete Allen and his band. Picture: Geoff Mason

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Sidmouth Gin school proves a hit for Valentine’s Day

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond

We should be eager to bring back beavers, concludes report on River Otter colony

One of the River Otter beavers. Picture: Devon Wildlife Trust
Drive 24