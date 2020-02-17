Sidmouth Gin school proves a hit for Valentine's Day

A gin school was held at The Dairy Shop, home if Sidmouth Gin. Picture: John Hammond Archant

Gin fanatics in Sidmouth got the chance to find an extra special Valentine's Day gift as a school opened its doors on Friday.

A gin school held at The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth. Picture: John Hammond A gin school held at The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth. Picture: John Hammond

The Dairy Shop in Sidmouth - the home of Sidmouth Gin - invited customers to go along and make their own bespoke gin with a range of botanicals with some even making their own pink variety.

Upon arrival at the 'gin school' customers were given a 'G&T' as well as a talk on how to make the country's favourite tipple.

By the end of the two-hour session, customers were able to walk away with a 70cl bottle of their creation, made using a mini copper still.

Owner John Hammond said: "We really want people to share our love of gin and the range of amazing flavours we are able to infuse into the spirit.

"We started making our gin in 2017 and this was always something we wanted to run and our shop gives us the perfect opportunity to offer something totally unique to customers."