Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Community left 'infuriated' after vandals strike at pavilion

PUBLISHED: 12:15 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:35 03 July 2019

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Windows were smashed and items thrown in the river after vandals broke in to Tipton St John Pavilion.

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7076. Picture: Terry IfeBoarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7076. Picture: Terry Ife

Entry was gained by smashing a double glaze window before paint was thrown around the kitchen.

Outside the pavilion, a first aid kit, cricket memorabilia and a bench were thrown in the river. The glass on the tennis court notice board was smashed and picnic tables were overturned.

A number of cricket trophies have been reported missing.

Members of the community and Tipton Playing Field Association rallied together to clear up the mess.

David Birch, chairman of the Tipton Playing Field Association, said: "Events like this are infuriating because of the sheer pointlessness of it. There was nothing of value to steal so it's difficult to imagine what the perpetrators gained from their actions.

"The positive thing from our point of view was the way people from the village and playing field committee rallied round instantly to clear up the mess and recover the items that were thrown in to the river. Apart from the boarded-up window, you wouldn't know that anything had happened."

He thanked Allister Matthews and Martin Turvill for repairing the windows and Mo, Ken and Helen Mylne, David Boyle, Shirley Turvill and Roger Hunt for assisting with the clean up.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101 quoting CR/058535/19.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth cafe goes on the market

Browns' Kitchen. Picture: Stonesmith

Investigations into serious sexual assault in Sidmouth

Police are investigating a serious sexual assault in Sidmouth. Picture: Mark Atherton

Cat’s leg ‘completely crushed’ after being caught in trap

Lightning the cat caught in a trap.

The Golden Lion, Tipton St John highly praised in the AA Pub Guide

The Golden Lion Tipton St John. Ref shs 27-16TI 3752. Picture: Terry Ife

International School student airlifted to hospital

A student from Sidmouth International School was airlifted to hospital from Sidmouth beach. Picture: Denise Wightman

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Under-10s enjoying their first full season of hard ball cricket

Sidmouth Under-10s who are enjoying what is,for many of them, their fiirst experience of hard ball cricket. Picture SIDMOUTH CRICKET CLUB

Community left ‘infuriated’ after vandals strike at pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Christine’s new book brings town’s history to life

The names of these soldiers are unknown, but the photo was taken in Riverside. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Sidmouth 2nds claim thrilling final ball Corinthian Cup victory at Thorverton

Pink T20 cricket balls. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Barnstaple bike ace Dan Mundell on his way to the very top of his sport

Barnstaple's Dan Mundell on his way to glory in the Welsh 2 Day Enduro. The 20-year-old is now targeting glory with his Sherco Factory team at the British Enduro Championships being held in Shropshire in late July. Picture: PHILIP HODGES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists