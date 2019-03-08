Community left 'infuriated' after vandals strike at pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Windows were smashed and items thrown in the river after vandals broke in to Tipton St John Pavilion.

Entry was gained by smashing a double glaze window before paint was thrown around the kitchen.

Outside the pavilion, a first aid kit, cricket memorabilia and a bench were thrown in the river. The glass on the tennis court notice board was smashed and picnic tables were overturned.

A number of cricket trophies have been reported missing.

Members of the community and Tipton Playing Field Association rallied together to clear up the mess.

David Birch, chairman of the Tipton Playing Field Association, said: "Events like this are infuriating because of the sheer pointlessness of it. There was nothing of value to steal so it's difficult to imagine what the perpetrators gained from their actions.

"The positive thing from our point of view was the way people from the village and playing field committee rallied round instantly to clear up the mess and recover the items that were thrown in to the river. Apart from the boarded-up window, you wouldn't know that anything had happened."

He thanked Allister Matthews and Martin Turvill for repairing the windows and Mo, Ken and Helen Mylne, David Boyle, Shirley Turvill and Roger Hunt for assisting with the clean up.

Anyone with information should contact Devon and Cornwall Police by emailing 101@dc.police.uk or calling 101 quoting CR/058535/19.