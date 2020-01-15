Two nights of hilarious comedy cabaret in Sidmouth with Variety by the Sea

Goronwy Thom. Picture: Courtesy of Variety by the Sea Archant

Variety by the Sea to return is set to return to Sidmouth's Manor Pavilion Theatre.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mandy Muden. Picture: Courtesy of Variety by the Sea Mandy Muden. Picture: Courtesy of Variety by the Sea

This February, award-winning cabaret acts from across the globe will entertain audiences with a variety of orchestrated mayhem, magic and plenty of surprises, in 'Variety by the Sea'.

This hugely popular cabaret, returns to the Manor Pavilion Theatre in Sidmouth, for two nights, on February 28 and 29, at 7.30pm.

Regular host, Goronwy Thom will present a smorgasbord of different artists, such as Britain's Got Talent star Mandy Muden, with her unique comedy magic and international music sensation Graffiti Classics, an all-singing, all-dancing comedy act.

An unusual mix of alpine skills and laughs will be the highlight from the Swiss act, This Maag and, the explosive Bruce Airhead, as seen on Graham Norton's 'When Will I Be Famous', has to be seen to be believed.

Graffiti Classics. Picture: Courtesy of Variety by the Sea Graffiti Classics. Picture: Courtesy of Variety by the Sea

Early bookings for the show are recommended as tickets are selling quickly. Already, there are limited spaces on February 29.

For tickets, call 01395 514413 or visit www.manorpavilion.com