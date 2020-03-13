Advanced search

Do you have photos, or memories, of VE Day 1945 in East Devon?

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 March 2020

A photograph taken on May 8 1945 in Sidmouth. Picture: Sidmouth Museum

Communities across East Devon will be commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE Day on Friday, May 8.

This was the day that World War Two officially ended in Europe after the Germans surrendered.

It was a day of great celebration in 1945, with street parties and extended pub opening hours, but also a time to reflect on the lives lost in the fighting, and take stock of the sacrifices that had been made.

We would like to publish a commemorative feature with photos and memories of VE Day 1945, so we are appealing for anyone with old photos of that day 75 years ago to get in touch. (We will not ask you to send us treasured photographic prints; we can arrange for the pictures themselves to be photographed.)

We would love to hear people's memories of that time, or stories their parents or grandparents used to tell about it. We would also like to know how our readers will be celebrating the anniversary of VE Day - are you perhaps planning a street party in 1940s dress?

Here are some of the events taking place around East Devon:

Thursday, May 7: Celebration concert at Exmouth Pavilion, featuring the SWComms Band and the Exmouth Musical Theatre company.

Friday, May 8 (Public holiday) to Sunday, May 10: Seaton. Events throughout the weekend including a march, street party and varied entertainment..

Friday, May 8: Pecorama, Seaton: VE Day entertainment and picnic teas for sale. Free entry for members of the armed forces and veterans.

VE Day dinner and dance at Luppitt Village Hall, held by Upottery Pre-school, with 1940s-style meal, a Lindy Hop dance show and live music.

The Beehive, Honiton: Happy Days Are Here Again, patriotic nostalgia show, with wartime songs, a tribute to those lost at war, and a Last Night of the Proms-style finale.

Sidmouth: Community celebration in the Market Place from 3pm, with the Sidmouth Town Band and the South-West Lindy Hoppers.

Sunday, May 10: Sidmouth: Street party and entertainment in the town centre, in 1940s dress or red, white and blue. Tickets on sale on Saturday, March 28 at The Anchor Inn; no online booking.

If you would like to share your memories with us, please email philippa.davies@archant.co.uk or call 01392 888508.

